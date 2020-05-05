BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Grid wants to make the public aware of the latest scam going around involving the utility.

Customers are getting calls from people pretending to be National Grid reps who demand immediate payment or threaten that service will be shutdown in 30 minutes. The customer is then directed to call “the direct billing department to make a payment and avoid power disconnection.”

The utility says those calling are using sophisticated technology that displays National Grid on a customer's caller ID. Also, the phone number customers are instructed to call closely resembles the company’s recorded messaging and phone prompt directions. All of this makes it difficult to differentiate an actual National Grid call from an imposter’s call. When in doubt, National Grid is advising customers to hang up and call the customer service number on their bill.

The utility wants to remind the public that as of March 13, it temporarily suspended all collection-related activities, including disconnection of service, due to the COVID-19 crisis.