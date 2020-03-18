BUFFALO, N.Y. — In effort to help customers who are affected by coronavirus, whether it be the disease itself or any financial hardships, National Grid is directing $500,000 of funding.

The money will give immediate relief to any families or individuals in need across New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

National Grid says if you are someone who is struggling to pay your bill, contact them immediately.

