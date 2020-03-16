BUFFALO, N.Y. — An employee who works at the M&T Plaza in Buffalo has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

M&T Bank issued a statement saying the employee is a "non-customer facing colleague" that recently traveled out of state.

They say when the employee returned from out of state, they were experiencing flu-like symptoms and self-quarantined before returning to work. The employee is currently at home.

Even though the employee did not return to work, M&T sanitized their offices as a precaution.

The building remains open.

