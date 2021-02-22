Movie theaters in NYS allowed to open at 25% capacity

Movie theaters will be allowed to reopen on Friday, March 5.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Movie theaters will soon be able to reopen their doors next month in New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced during a conference call with reporters on Monday that theaters can reopen Friday, March 5, with a reduced capacity.

Capacity will be capped at 25 percent or no more than 50 patrons during a screening. There will be assigned seating, face masks will need to be worn and social distancing must be enforced by staff.

There is no testing requirement for movie theaters and the state will continue to follow guidelines that were issued October 19.

Movie theaters must also be sure they meet air filtration, ventilation and purification standards.

The AMC Maple Ridge Theater in Amherst is currently open three days a week.