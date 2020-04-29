LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Sue Watson and her daughter Isabella are collecting donations for FeedMore Western New York outside their home on Lincoln Avenue in Lockport.

With every donation, people will receive a birdhouse or squirrel table that Watson and Isabella made themselves.

"It just goes around in a circle because it makes us feel good putting it out here and working on it and then people come, donate their money and it makes them feel good," said Isabella.

So far they have raised more than $1,000.

