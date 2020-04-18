BUFFALO, N.Y. — Republican State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello of Niagara Falls and members of the Assembly Minority Conference announced their "Jump-Start New York" plan to help reboot the economy.

Morinello says the idea is to repurpose funding for initiatives to help business recover.

"There's some ideas for both state and federal," he said. "They're not in opposition to the governor. They're not telling him he has to open. What they're saying is, let's have a plan when the time comes."

Their suggestions include re-evaluating nonessential businesses that could remain open while maintaining proper social distancing practices, and extending or waiving certain state regulations made during the state of emergency for an additional year.

RELATED: Could the reopening of New York be done region-by-region?

RELATED: Rolling protest against New York State PAUSE order set for Monday in Buffalo

RELATED: After state order, Buffalo officials seek mask order compliance