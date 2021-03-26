More transmissible COVID-19 variants found in Erie County

Erie County says the California variants have been identified in samples from January 2021. These variants are known to be about 20 percent more transmissible.

Two coronavirus variants, which were first identified in California in July 2020, are now in Erie County, researchers say.

The variants, B.1.427 and B.1.429, are known commonly as the California variant. Erie County says the University at Buffalo’s (UB) New York State Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences research team identified five cases of these variants out of 1,000 specimens tested from January 2021.

“With vaccination rates rising and public health measures still largely in place, we would expect to see case numbers and hospitalizations decline since January,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein.

“Instead, we now see the number of new cases and hospitalizations increasing. We need to continue this sequencing work before drawing any firm conclusions, but it is very possible that more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants are preventing further decreases in our case numbers.”

Variants are a concern because as viruses mutate, they can sometimes change how transmissible they are, how severe the disease is, create resistance to treatments, and/or impact vaccine effectiveness.

These California variants are known to be about 20 percent more transmissible, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Treatments for COVID-19 have reduced effectiveness against these variants as well.

Three of the samples had the B.1.427 variant and were collected on January 15. Two had the B.1.429 variant and were collected on January 20.