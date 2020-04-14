BUFFALO, N.Y. — New numbers from the New York State Department of Health show that many of the deaths related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Western New York, are coming in patients in nursing homes.

According to the state, 94 Erie County residents with positive coronavirus tests, have died.

A large portion of those deaths are nursing home residents; more than one of every three covid-related deaths.

Nursing homes here are also the subject of intense criticism lately. 2 On Your Side has heard from a large number of people who work inside these facilities, as well as from people with loved ones inside the homes.

Neither group is happy with the communication from nursing home operators about COVID-19 cases in these facilities.

Erie County Legislator Lisa Chimera would like to see that communication change.

"I'm certainly not one to be pointing fingers now at anybody. I really just want to find a solution. I really want to make sure that we have the data, so we can make these informed decisions," says Chimera.

Chimera has proposed the state require earlier disclosure to family members and the public when a health issue arises in a nursing home. She believes earlier notification may also point the way towards the need for resources, like masks, and possible solutions to the health issue.

RELATED: COVID-19 related deaths on the rise in Erie County

RELATED: Erie County closes campgrounds effective April 15