More than 750,000 vaccine doses administered on SUNY campuses

The distribution has happened at 36 different SUNY schools. Many state colleges and universities have revealed plans to revert back to in-person learning this fall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 750,000 vaccine doses have been administered at 36 different State University of New York schools, chancellor Jim Malatras said Wednesday.

"By proactively setting up these vaccine clinics very early in the rollout, we built the on-site infrastructure that we would eventually need to vaccinate students en masse as soon as they became eligible. That day is almost here," Malatras said in a statement.

New Yorkers 16 years old and older will be eligible to receive vaccine doses on April 6. Many colleges and universities across New York have announced plans to revert back to in-person learning this fall.

"With eligibility opening up to all New Yorkers 16 and over the next week, our campuses will be crucial to meeting the demand and making sure that qualifying New Yorkers, including our students, can get vaccinated in a quick and efficient manner," Malatras said.