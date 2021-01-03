More than 4.5M COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than 4.5 million first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York State as of March 1.
That's according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.
The office states more than 122,000 doses were administered over the past 24 hours.
"New Yorkers have shown their commitment to beating back COVID and that determination is reflected in our statewide infection rate, which has been trending down every day, but we can't let up until the war is won and New York is COVID-free," Governor Cuomo said in a released statement. "The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be coming online soon and that's going to be a game-changer for bringing our already extensive vaccination efforts to new heights while continuing to prioritize social equity and fairness for those New Yorkers that have been impacted most by this deadly virus."
At this time, 10 million New York State residents are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in groups 1a and 1b.
To find out if you're eligible, check out the NYS 'Am I Eligible' website.