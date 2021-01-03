More than 4.5M COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in NYS

"New Yorkers have shown their commitment to beating back COVID and that determination is reflected in our statewide infection rate, which has been trending down every day, but we can't let up until the war is won and New York is COVID-free," Governor Cuomo said in a released statement. "The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be coming online soon and that's going to be a game-changer for bringing our already extensive vaccination efforts to new heights while continuing to prioritize social equity and fairness for those New Yorkers that have been impacted most by this deadly virus."