More than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least on dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly 119,000 doses have been administered across New York state in the past 24 hours, and more than 806,000 in the past week.

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than 10 million New York state residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

That's according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.

"Our providers are continuing to work around the clock to administer more shots, and we remain committed to making sure the vaccine distribution is equitable all across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "The vaccine is safe and effective, but it can only do its job if we take it. It doesn't matter if most of your friends and family are vaccinated - you also need to do your part and take it so we can all be better protected and defeat this virus once and for all."

In the Western New York region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, 641,016 first doses have been administered and 541,886 people have completed the vaccine series.

The Governor's office say all New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible resident for a walk-in vaccination. Those that prefer to schedule an appointment can do so on the state's Am I Eligible site or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You can also contact a local pharmacy, health department, doctor's office, or hospital to schedule an appointment.