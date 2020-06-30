More states added to NYS travel advisory list

Governor Andrew Cuomo added eight more states to the travel advisory list.

ALBANY, N.Y. — People traveling to New York from eight more states will have to quarantine for 14 days after they arrive after Governor Cuomo added them to the travel advisory list Tuesday.

The advisory was issued after several states started to see a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with an infection rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a 10% positive test rate over a seven-day average.

"As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening," Governor Cuomo said. "We've set metrics for community spread just as we've set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York's travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days."

The updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

New York State performed more than 52,000 tests on Monday. Of those tests, 524 came back positive, or 1% of the total. The statewide total of confirmed cases in NYS is 393,454 since the pandemic began.

891 people are currently hospitalized. Thirteen people died on Monday from COVID-19 related illnesses.