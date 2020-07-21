More states added to NYS Travel Advisory

There are now 31 states on the New York Travel Advisory list.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that 10 more states have been added to the state's travel advisory list.

Alaska

Delaware

Indiana

Maryland

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Dakota

Virginia

Washington

There are now 31 states on the list. Minnesota was taken off the list.

Travelers coming from any of the state's listed with high infection rates will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in New York State.

The governor also addressed bars. He says when the state allowed outdoor dining in the state, they did not mean outdoor drinking.

Cuomo said that it is now a significant problem and that the state will start taking action.

The state says they will suspend liquor licenses for businesses in violation of health orders and are still requesting local governments to help enforce.

There were 66,169 test performed on Monday, 855 of those came back positive for COVID-19. The positive rate for Monday is 1.29%. There are currently 724 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Two people died of COVID-19 related illness on Monday.