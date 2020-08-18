More states added on to NYS Travel Advisory list

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced two more states have been added to the NYS's Travel Advisory list.
Alaska and Delaware were added back on the list Tuesday.
Thirty five states and US territories are now on the list for having significant community spread of COVID-19. Anyone traveling from those states to New York state must quarantine for 14 days.
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Virgin Islands
- Wisconsin
New York State has now gone 11 straight days for having a positive rate below one percent. Nearly 67,000 tests were completed on Monday. Of those tests, 655 were positive, or .98%
"New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world—we've gone from one of the nation's worst infection rates to one of its best and have an infection rate below 1 percent for the 11th straight day—but that's no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory," Governor Cuomo said. "Our success in this fight is determined, more than anything, by the actions each of us takes in daily life—washing our hands, properly social distancing and wearing masks—and by the willingness of local governments to be competent partners and to enforce state guidance. We continue to move in the right direction, but it's up to all of us to slow the spread and stay safe."
Five hundred thirty seven people are hospitalized with a COVID-19-related illness statewide. There were eight new deaths reported Monday. The total number of deaths in the state is 25,264.