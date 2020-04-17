ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health announced Friday that more people can now get tested for COVID-19 in Erie County.

The test will now be available to any symptomatic person who works in an industry deemed essential by New York State and the Empire Development Corporation.

Previously, testing was prioritized for people working in the healthcare industry or who receive dialysis or infusion therapy.

Kaleida Health also announced Friday morning that they would be including symptomatic essential employees in their testing.

To get tested through the Erie County Department of Health, symptomatic essential employees can call (716) 858-2929 and choose option two to begin the testing process.

You do not need a doctor referral to get tested through Erie County, but the county still encourages symptomatic individuals to contact their healthcare provider, or to contact the health department to get a referral to a provider.

If you are scheduled for testing, Erie County will provide your with isolation information when you are tested.

Essential workers can include (but aren't limited to) people who work in pharmacies, grocery stores, transportation, food processing, building cleaning or maintenance, child care, gas stations, convenience stores, hardware stores and auto repair shops.

For a full list of industries deemed essential, click here.

