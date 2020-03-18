BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just hours after announcing the Erie County Public Health Laboratory was running low on testing supplied for COVID-19, County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted this:

The testing components include patient kits which are comprised of a swab that's inserted inches into both nostrils. The kits are single-use. So, the additional 200 kits means another 200 people can be tested.

The samples from the kits are processed using special chemical reagents:

FILE - This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC's laboratory reagents for coronavirus test processing. (CDC via AP, File)

Maintaining these supplies will be critical to being able to confirm COVID-19 cases in western New York. The Erie County lab is processing tests from counties in this region.

