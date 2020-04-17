BUFFALO, N.Y. — More Buffalo Police officers and Buffalo firefighters are returning work after recovering from coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The City of Buffalo released the latest numbers Friday afternoon.

Three Buffalo Police have recently tested positive for the virus. Twenty-three others are on administrative leave, and 49 officers have already recovered and returned to work.

Thirteen Buffalo firefighters who recently tested positive are currently out. Thirty-two are on administrative leave, and 22 firefighters have returned to work after their recovery.

RELATED: Kaleida Health expands COVID-19 testing to essential workers; receives antibody test kits

RELATED: Hundreds of pizzas donated to Buffalo Police, Fire departments

RELATED: NCCC student cleared to be Covid-19 plasma donor