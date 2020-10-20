Moratorium on commercial evictions extended to January 2021

This aligns with the state's moratorium on residential evictions that have also been extended to January 1, 2021.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic during a conference call on Tuesday.

During the call Governor Cuomo announced that moratorium on commercial evictions has been extended to January 1, 2021.

Back in June, a Manhattan federal judge ruled that Governor Cuomo acted constitutionally when he temporarily banned evictions because of the coronavirus.