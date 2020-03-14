MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Department of Public Health is looking for four individuals who rode on a Greyhound Bus earlier in the week with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County Department of Public Health commissioner, says the health department is trying to make contact will all individuals who rode with the patient on Greyhound #252.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the bus started in New York City, arrived in Rochester on Tuesday and then continued on to Batavia, Buffalo and to Toronto.

The health department says they were able to get in contact with seven people who got off the bus with the patient in Rochester. They say at this point, those passengers are asymptomatic and in quarantine. However, four riders are still unaccounted for.

The health department says it is important that they make contact will all of the riders on the bus to take precautionary action.

If you or someone you know was on Greyhound bus #252, the health department is asking you contact them as soon as possible.

You can contact the Monroe County Department of Public Health during business hours. Their main line is (585) 753-5164, option one, or (585) 753-5905 on nights and weekends.

