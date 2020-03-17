MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — One person has died from the coronavirus in Monroe County, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. This is Monroe County's first death from COVID-19.

During this time, Monroe County is continuing to ask residents to practice social distancing and to follow the guidance given by the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

The public is also being asked to stay home if they are able, especially if they are feeling sick.

Bello released the following statement on Tuesday:

“I am deeply saddened to learn from Dr. Mendoza of the death today of a patient who earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our entire community grieves this loss. My heart is with the patient’s family, and I ask the community to join me in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

