ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Wednesday that "this test was performed and confirmed as positive today by the (Erie County Department of Health) professionals at our Public Health Lab. 4 tests of Erie County residents were also performed by the Lab today and they were negative."

A statement provided by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said the patient, a Monroe County native, "is in involuntary isolation at home and is recovering nicely."

The statement went on to say the positive result was not from any travel to a high-risk area, nor from a local transmission.

Officials stressed that "the risk of infection remains low in Monroe County.

Monroe County officials will provide more details during a 9 a.m. news conference in Rochester.

