MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — After declaring a local state of emergency Saturday morning, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced all Monroe County School Districts will be closed until further notice.

All Monroe County Public Schools will be closed to students starting Monday. This includes all school related activities, including sports and other extracurricular activities.

Bello said this decision was made after discussing the matter with Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County Department of Public Health commissioner, and all 22 Monroe County School Districts. This decision will be reviewed by the health department and school leaders on a week-to-week basis.

Bello added that staff may be asked to report depending on individual district needs.

Each individual school district will share additional information about plans for food, social supports, remote instruction, and other operational procedures with their communities.

The City of Rochester will also be announcing efforts regarding food distribution and additional support for families and children Sunday morning during a press conference.

Bello says the health department and school leaders will provide an update about this decision by midday Friday.

