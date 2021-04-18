Moderna vaccine appointments available this week at 2 ECC locations

The Erie County Department of Health said appointments can be made to receive the vaccine Tuesday and Thursday at campuses in Williamsville and Orchard Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine are available this week at two Erie Community College locations.

The Erie County Department of Health said appointments can be made to receive the vaccine Tuesday and Thursday at the ECC North Campus in Williamsville and the ECC South Campus in Orchard Park.

The health department added that residents can also schedule appointments at other sites, including KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo, by calling (716) 858-2929.

Erie County Medical Center announced Saturday that it has several COVID-19 vaccine reservations available for anyone 16 years old or older at the hospital's COVID-19 Vaccine Center.

Click here to view COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at ECMC.

RELATED VIDEO: