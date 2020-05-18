Moderna Inc., a Cambridge, Massachusetts drug maker saw their stock value rise Monday by 13.795 to 80.485 on Wall Street after they announced Monday morning that phase 1 data on an experimental coronavirus vaccine was "positive."

The company said that healthy volunteers who were vaccinated in a clinical trial for the experimental vaccine saw a response in their immune systems. The drug maker said the shots were well tolerated and generally safe.

The encouraging results came during very early testing, triggering hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers, its maker announced.

The vaccine generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in study volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose.

In the next phase of the study, led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, researchers will try to determine which dose is best for a definitive experiment that they aim to start in July.

The vaccine seems safe so far, the company said. A high dose version is being dropped after spurring some short-term side effects.

Worldwide, about a dozen vaccine candidates are in the first stages of testing or nearing it.