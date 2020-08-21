29 Minnesota restaurants tied to COVID-19 outbreaks so far, officials say

Health officials decide transmission at the restaurant itself was likely when at least seven patients say they only went to one establishment.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 29 restaurants in the state have been tied to COVID-19 outbreaks so far in the pandemic.

On Friday, KARE 11 obtained the list of restaurants. MDH only provided the names of restaurants where at least seven people who tested positive for COVID said they only visited that one establishment. That is the factor MDH uses to determine whether transmission likely occurred at the restaurant itself.

The restaurants are not removed from the list after the outbreaks occur, so MDH says they may not all be "seeing ongoing transmission at the moment."

Hospitality Minnesota told KARE 11 it is not aware of a single restaurant on the list that has had an outbreak in the last two weeks.

Rounders in Mankato has had the most total cases at 118, followed closely by The Pickled Loon in St. Cloud with 117 cases. Those two restaurants also had the most cases where the person said they only went to one establishment.

Fourteen of the restaurants are in Minneapolis, and only one - Billy's on Grand - is in St. Paul.

Some, like Maynards, Lord Fletcher's, CoV and Union Rooftop to name a few, have substantial outdoor seating. MDH reported that Excelsior's lakeside Maynards had 42 cases, 30 of which reported that they didn't visit any other establishments.

The state health department has said that they are working with restaurants to help educate them on the guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. They have also said they are stepping up enforcement measures.

Gov. Tim Walz closed down restaurants to all on-site dining early on in the pandemic, and gradually began lifting restrictions. Now restaurants are allowed to have guests indoors and outdoors with limited capacity and social distancing requirements.