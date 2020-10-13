Michigan, Ohio, Virginia expected to be added to New York State Travel Advisory list

No states are expected to be removed from the list.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — Every Tuesday, changes are made to New York's Travel Advisory list by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Based on 2 On Your Side’s review of publicly available data, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia are expected to be added to the New York State Travel Advisory list on Tuesday.

This report is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people metric. The three states listed above have increased above the state's limit of 10, and that's on a seven day rolling average.

No states are expected to be removed from the list.