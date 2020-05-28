Members announced for City of Buffalo's Small Business Social Distancing Initiative Working Group

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the members of the Small Business Social Distancing Initiative Working Group.
The members will be developing an application that small businesses and restaurants can submit for the use of public open space use plans that they can utilize this summer, with proper social distancing measures in place for staff, patrons and guests.
"I want to thank all of the members of the community who have stepped up to work with the City of Buffalo as we assemble an application and guidance that small business and restaurant owners across the City will use to promote public health while also maximizing their ability to serve their guests and keep their staffs safe," said Mayor Byron Brown. "This is a model of the type of public-private cooperation that will ensure Buffalo emerges from this emergency quickly, safely and effectively."
The application will be available beginning June 1 on the City of Buffalo's website.
The Working Group members are:
- Councilmember Joel Feroleto, Chair
- Nick Pitillo, Restaurant Owner
- Fred Daniel, Restaurant Owner
- Danielle Winiarski, Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.
- Tom Lombardo, Restaurant Owner
- Tommy Cowan, Restaurant Owner
- Justin Booth, GObike Buffalo
- Curtis McCutchin, Restaurant Owner
- Charlie Goldman, Restaurant Owner
- Kelly Dixon, Greater Buffalo Niagara Region Transportation Council
- Steve Carmina, Architect and Design Expert
- Greg Herzog, Restaurant Owner
- Haritta West, Restaurant Owner
- John Glavey, Restaurant Owner
- Jeff Ware, Restaurant Owner
- Melissa and Jovino Morales, Restaurant Owners
- Jay Manno, Restaurant Owner
- Mike Telescco, Marketing Specialist
- Rob Free, New York State Restaurant Association
- Kevin and Stephanie Lin, Restaurant Owner
- Brendan Mehaffy, Executive Director of the Office of Strategic Planning
- Commissioner Michael Finn, Department of Public Works
- Commissioner James Comerford, Department of Permits and Inspections
- Commissioner Kevin Helfer, Department of Parking
- Commissioner Byron Lockwood, Buffalo Police Department
- Robert Mayer, Director of Policy