Members announced for City of Buffalo's Small Business Social Distancing Initiative Working Group

The members will be developing an application that small businesses and restaurants can submit for the use of public open space use plans that they can utilize this summer, with proper social distancing measures in place for staff, patrons and guests.

"I want to thank all of the members of the community who have stepped up to work with the City of Buffalo as we assemble an application and guidance that small business and restaurant owners across the City will use to promote public health while also maximizing their ability to serve their guests and keep their staffs safe," said Mayor Byron Brown. "This is a model of the type of public-private cooperation that will ensure Buffalo emerges from this emergency quickly, safely and effectively."