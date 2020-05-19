BUFFALO, N.Y. — Come to dinner at the Cicero's and it won't be just the food that'll capture their guests' attention.

"They were always enthralled with the stories we talk about because when you have a family in medicine, it's our life," said Steve Cicero, a physician assistant at Buffalo Medical Group.

So much so, that it's how their family even began.

Julie and Stephen Cicero met in 1993, while attending nursing school at UB. Little did they expect both their kids to also pursue healthcare careers, especially during a pandemic.

"I'm really concerned for my children when they're at work which you really wouldn't have wanted to have your children be in harm's way on a daily basis," said Stephen Cicero, a nurse at Kaleida Health.

Their son Steve Cicero just graduated with his master's from D'Youville in December, and became a certified physician's assistant at Buffalo Medical Group in March.

Their daughter Taylor Cicero just graduated from Gannon University and will soon be promoted to a nurse at Kaleida.

"I mean I don't think anyone was expecting this. Sometimes I'm on the COVID unit and sometimes I'm not so it's a little stressful," Taylor Cicero said.

Coronavirus or not though, careers in the healthcare industry were inevitable for the Cicero children.

"They're both very compassionate people and I honestly couldn't see them doing anything else," said Julie Cicero, a nurse at Oishei Children's Hospital.

"I'm very proud of them," Stephen Cicero said.

It was also inevitable that their family would continue to better one another, even when the whole world turned upside down.

"We really are a healthcare family. We share our experiences, we share our knowledge, we're teaching from each other and learning from each other all the time," Julie Cicero said.

So when this is all over, what will this healthcare family do?

"Go to Cabo," said Steve Cicero.

"Yeah, we were supposed to be in Mexico right now," said Taylor Cicero.

But first things first, they're looking forward to having some more conversations in person once again.

"I'm just looking forward to all getting together and going to a restaurant and just having dinner as a family," Steve Cicero said.

Especially when it will bring the family of four even closer than they were before.

RELATED: NFL facemasks could include N95, surgical material to fight virus spread

RELATED: Many summer events in Western New York canceled or postponed due to COVID-19

RELATED: Some local businesses look to reopen, others closing