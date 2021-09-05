x
Medical professionals to high school athletes: avoid COVID risks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Working Group has a message for high school athletes: The finish line is in sight, but we have to reduce the risk of COVID.

Physicians want young people to know they are not immune. Lower-risk sports that don't have a lot of close contact can still lead to spread.

"We still see spread in the higher-risk activities associated with those sports," according to Dr. Jason Matuszak, the Excelsior chief of sports medicine.

"Being in a locker room, a shared locker room, traveling together to games on busses, especially if they are traveling hours on busses, sometimes we've seen spread in those places."

Here's advice from medical professionals:

  • get the vaccine when you can;
  • don't go to practice if you have a pending COVID test;
  • avoid the locker room, if you can't minimize the time inside;
  • and be extra careful playing hockey or wrestling.

