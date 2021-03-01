Medical expert: Bills playoff game raises more COVID concerns at home, less at stadium

Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert with the University at Buffalo, believes it's a good plan that the Bills have in place for next weekend.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Next weekend, Bills Stadium will once again have fans in the stands, this time for the first home playoff game in 25 years.

Tickets have already sold out.

On Friday, 2 On Your Side heard from season ticket holders who were able to buy tickets to the playoff game.

"We've been waiting for years for this, so we're so happy we're going," said Russ Desiderio, a Lancaster resident.

"We'll be like my kids last week on Christmas, not being able to sleep too much the night before," said Tom Spence, a Town of Tonawanda resident.

Some 6,700 fans are allowed to attend. Admission is contingent upon a negative test result with contact tracing to follow.

Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert with the University at Buffalo, believes it's a good plan.

He explained, "They're going to be screening the fans, and though testing is not perfect, testing combined with all the public health measures in place and the outdoor venue, I think portends where it's going to be a relatively safe event. Obviously, the risk is not gone be zero, but with the plan in place I think that risk will be minimized."

Dr. Russo said he's more concerned about the people who may be gathering with friends at home to watch the game rather than those watching in person.

He explained that outdoors, the coronavirus is more easily dispersed, and as we learned from last summer, you're less likely to get infected in an outdoor setting.

"Whereas indoors, in particular in private homes when ventilation is poor, infection is much more likely," Dr. Russo added.

He's warning against gathering indoors with friends and family from different households and social bubbles.