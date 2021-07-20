Medaille College launches COVID-19 Vaccine Challenge Incentive

All new and returning undergraduate, graduate and online Medaille students are eligible to participate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Medaille College announced an incentive challenge for all undergraduate, graduate and online students to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Students can unlock and receive up to $30,000 in awards and scholarships by submitting their COVID-19 vaccine records by August 9. When students submit vaccination records, more awards will be unlocked. If students reach the 70% participation mark, the College will unlock a $2,500 bonus award from the Medaille College Student Government Association.

“Medaille continues to partner with the national COVID Vaccine College Challenge,” says Medaille College President Dr. Kenneth M. Macur. “We are committed to prioritizing the greater community’s health and continue to work together to keep our campus community safe, as we look forward to an academic year filled with a full, vibrant range of student life and activities.”

Here is a breakdown of the award distribution for student vaccination participation:

10% vaccinated = $5,000, (10) $500 awards

20% vaccinated = $7,500, (15) $500 awards

30% vaccinated = $10,000, (20) $500 awards

40% vaccinated = $12,500, (25) $500 awards

50% vaccinated = $15,000, (30) $500 awards

60% vaccinated = $17,500, (35) $500 awards

70% vaccinated = $22,500, (40) $500 awards plus $2,500 bonus award from SGA

80% vaccinated = $25,000, (45) $500 awards plus $2,500 bonus award from SGA

90% vaccinated = $27,500, (50) $500 awards plus $2,500 bonus award from SGA

100% vaccinated = $30,000, (55) $500 awards plus $2,500 bonus award from SGA

To participate, get the COVID-19 vaccine, complete the Student COVID-19 Vaccination Verification Form by August 9, and attend classes during the fall 2021 semester.