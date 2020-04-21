McDonald's announced Tuesday that it will offer free "Thank You Meals" to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak later this week.

From Wednesday morning through Tuesday, May 5, the meals will be offered as "a token appreciation for their selfless service," McDonald's said.

"While the majority of America is staying home, McDonald’s has remained open, with our franchisees and hardworking restaurant employees serving hot meals to communities who need quick and affordable options, especially those on the frontlines such as healthcare workers and first responders," the fast food company said. "The company is grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of McDonald’s employees who enable McDonald’s to stay open to serve our communities during these challenging times."

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, McDonald's said.

The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge, or be in uniform, to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

"Serving these brave men and women would not be possible without McDonald’s dedicated and unwavering restaurant employees, who are also doing their part to help during this time," McDonald's said.

To protect employee safety, McDonald’s said it has implemented nearly 50 new safety measures, and is continuing to explore additional safety steps in accordance with guidance issued by local and national health authorities including the CDC.

“Emergency physicians and other health care workers on the frontlines are spending hours a day on their feet, often missing meals in their efforts to care for their patients,” said Dr. William Jaquis, President of The American College of Emergency Physicians. “McDonald’s Thank You Meal is a much appreciated gesture for those risking their lives each day to take a break with a hot meal amidst the turbulence.”