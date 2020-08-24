McDermott: Players that tested positive, have now tested negative

"All impacted players tested negative will be back on the field today," McDermott said.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with the media Monday morning before the team's practice.

McDermott addressed the COVID-19 testing update after NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, which were then found to be false positives.

"All impacted players tested negative will be back on the field today," McDermott said. "The biggest thing as we sit here today, players and staff, were very positive in their approach. Positive in terms of a growth opportunity for the team."

Bills QB Josh Allen was one of the players that received a positive COVID-19 test, but has since tested negative.

Speaking on the experience of what happened with the false positives, McDermott said that the team and organization were able to build trust through the shared experience.

"Got the information yesterday morning, pushed back the start time." McDermott compared it to when schools push back their start time with snow to get more info before making a decision.

McDermott also said that the Bills will practice in the stadium on Thursday and replicate game day conditions and schedule.

