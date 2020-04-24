ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown held a news conference Friday today to discuss several initiatives by the City of Buffalo.

He also provided an update on the status of Buffalo Police officers and firefighters as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty-three firefighters have recovered from COVID-19 and are back on the job, seven are currently positive, and 18 others are on administrative leave as a precaution.

Fifty-three police officers recovered and are back on the job, four are currently positive, and 22 are on administrative leave as a precaution.

Friday marked the first day of the Leroy R. Coles, Jr. Branch Library being a testing site for people living on the East Side. The branch is located at 1187 East Delavan Avenue.

Mayor Brown said that this testing is essential not only for communities impacted by health disparities, but in order to determine when our area can begin to reopen and allow people to return to work.

This testing site will operate Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This testing center sits in a zip code with one of the highest rates of positive cases in Erie County. Any symptomatic person can get tested at this site, but it is by appointment only through Kaleida Health. You can schedule online or by calling 716-859-3222.

Residential paving program will begin soon, with 120 residential streets in the nine city districts being repaved. The city will spend $10.5 million to repave.

People living on these streets are encouraged to move their cars when repaving begins. You can see if your street is set to be repaved by clicking here.

When 2 on Your Side's Ron Plants asked Mayor Brown how an increase in testing will impact the reopening of the area Brown said that increased testing will allow local government to identify hot spots and do contract tracing.

Brown says that we could begin to open up as we see hospitalizations go down, and that antibody testing will help us to identify individuals who may be able to aid in the crisis. People with antibodies are able to donate convalescent plasma to be used in treating people with COVID-19.

Mayor Brown said that Buffalo is seeing some of the greatest economic investments this city has seen in over 50 years before the pandemic hit, and that he hopes Buffalo can recover and return to our renaissance.

