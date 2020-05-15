BUFFALO, N.Y. — City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Friday provided an update about where the reopening effort stands here.

He mentioned of the metrics that Buffalo needed to hit: the city decreased from 5 to 4.

He says that the city needs to see decreased hospitalizations and deaths in hospitals from the coronavirus.

"If people are walking around without masks, if people are not observing physical distancing of six feet, if people are participating in mass gatherings, if folks are treating what is happening out here as business as usual, we will see more members of our community get sick," Brown said.

"We will see more people go to the hospital, and we will see more people die. This is the hard reality of what we're dealing with, with coronavirus."

Mayor Brown continues to to urge people to wear masks and avoid large gatherings, especially now that the weather is getting nicer.

RELATED: NYS beaches to reopen for Memorial Day weekend

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Newfane Rehab turns down assistance from state health department

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo extends 'on pause' order until May 28 for some regions, including WNY