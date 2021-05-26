Mayor Brown self-isolating at home after being exposed to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is not expected at any public events the rest of the week after announcing Wednesday morning that he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The mayor revealed the news in a virtual 'Meet the Candidates Day' event held by the WNY Independent Living Center.
Mayor Brown said he is feeling fine and has no symptoms, but will be self-isolating until Sunday. He added that he's already had his first COVID-19 shot and is scheduled to get his second dose sometime next week.