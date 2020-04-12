Mayor Brown says he will take COVID-19 vaccine on TV and social media to promote confidence

Mayor says he will join President-elect Joseph Biden and past Presidents who said they will do the same.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As part of the City of Buffalo's daily COVID-19 update, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Friday that he will take the COVID-19 shot on TV and social media as a way to promote confidence in the vaccine.

Mayor Brown joins President-elect Joseph Biden and past Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama who all have said they will do the same thing as a way to promote the vaccine's safety and efficacy once it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We must put our faith in science and medicine to bring this emergency to a close. Health experts have been working diligently on the vaccination effort," said the Mayor.

"I have faith in the process that requires careful scrutiny to ensure the safety of all Americans. We must remain patient and careful during this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. We must continue taking the proper precautions to protect our families and neighbors.”