BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the Broadway Market will remain open during the Easter season, albeit in a non-traditional way.

"Starting (Monday), shoppers contact vendors to place pre-orders for curbside pickup," the mayor said.

All orders must be placed a day in advance, and they must be placed with the vendor directly. Social distancing measures will be in place.

Mayor Brown stressed that time slots are limited, "so check out the vendors and consider making orders now."

Broadway Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Mobs of shoppers are commonplace during the final days of Lent at the market. But restrictions on the size of crowds due to fears cut down on foot traffic and sales in recent weeks.

Customers can make purchases from multiple vendors, but there will be only one time slot for them to pick it up.

Customers will be asked to pay in advance, then select a time slot, which will be held every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

When picking up your order, provide your name, phone number and vendors at the designated area on Gibson Street, before moving on to the pick-up area on Lombard Street.

Vendors participating include Babcia's Pierogi, Broadway Seafood, Camellia Meats, Chrusciki Bakery, Lewandowski Produce, Lewiston Jellies, Lupas Meats, Potts Deli, We R Nuts, and White Eagle.

RELATED: Flowers donated to WNY hospitals

RELATED: WNY lawmakers respond to Gov. Cuomo's executive order to take ventilators from upstate hospitals

RELATED: Erie County reports 2 more coronavirus deaths; total cases top 800