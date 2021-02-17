Cuomo: Mass COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Buffalo in March

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Delavan Grider Community Center will begin vaccinating Western New Yorkers on March 3, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York State is partnering with the federal government to open more mass vaccination sites to better serve "socially vulnerable communities."

The governor says the state is opening four additional mass vaccination sites across New York State, one of which will be right here in Western New York.

Cuomo says the Delavan Grider Community Center will begin vaccinating Western New Yorkers on March 3, 2021. This site will vaccinate 1,000 people per day, according to the governor.

This vaccination site is expected to get an allocation directly from the federal government and will have personnel from the national guard.