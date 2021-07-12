Mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Niagara Falls to shut down next Monday

As part of the state's ongoing downscaling, the site will cease operations following vaccinations on Monday, July 19.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As the state continues to turn its focus to local COVID-19 vaccination efforts, four mass vaccination sites, including one in Niagara Falls, will soon shut down.

The site at The Conference and Event Center is among those that will cease operations following vaccinations next Monday, July 19.

"As our vaccination efforts continue across the state, we are continuing to target communities that have lower vaccination rates and using every tool at our disposal to make the vaccine accessible to every New Yorker," Governor Cuomo said. "In line with this strategy, the downscaling of our mass vaccination sites is proceeding as planned and we are shifting resources to where they are most needed, so we can get more shots into people's arms and defeat this virus once and for all."

Over the next weeks and months, additional state-run sites will shutter based on demand, proximity to other sites and other local efforts. This is part of the state's plan to focus resources in areas where vaccination rates remain low.