Masks and social distancing protocols reinstated for Allegany County facilities

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — Allegany County is currently at a "substantial risk" of COVID-19 transmission according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

In response, the Allegany County Health Department has amended its safety plans masking requirements.

Effective on August 19, the county will reinstitute masking and social distancing protocols.

If you are visiting the county building, court house, or any county facility, you will need to once again bring your mask and wear it.

The County Safety Plan has been amended effective August 19. All employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face coverings and social distance while inside county buildings or other inside work locations. Face coverings are not required for outdoor work activities.

Employees must wear face coverings at all times when in direct contact with members of the public, in shared hallways and stairwells, in any public use areas, and when they are unable to maintain 6 feet social distancing.

Visitors must wear face coverings at all times and should maintain 6 feet social distancing whenever possible.