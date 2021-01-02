Masks required at TSA airport checkpoints starting Tuesday

Move is part of President Joseph Biden's Executive Order promoting COVID-19 safety in domestic and international travel.

WASHINGTON — Whether your travels will take you across the country or around the world, an important change will take place at US airports and other transportation hubs starting Tuesday.

As part of President Joseph Biden's Executive Order Promoting Safety in Domestic and International Travel, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will require people to wear masks while in airports or on passenger aircraft. The move affects all passengers who appear to be over two years of age. You may be asked to temporarily lower your mask at an airport checkpoint to verify your identity.

“TSA will fully comply with the President’s Executive Orders, CDC guidance and the DHS National Emergency determination to ensure healthy and secure travel across all transportation sectors. This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a unified government response,” said Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator.

“As we continue to experience impacts from this pandemic, we are committed to this measure as the right thing to do for the TSA workforce, for our industry stakeholders and for passengers.”

Passengers without masks may be denied boarding and can be subject to civil fines. The requirement also applies to surface transportation modes, such as passenger rail, bus systems, and over-the-road bus companies.