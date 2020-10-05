BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you need masks, there will be a contact-free giveaway Sunday in Buffalo's Masten Park neighborhood.

The owners of The Oakk Room and ABC Hardware have joined together to support the community by providing a masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

It will run Sunday from noon until 1 p.m. at 1435 Main Street, on the corner of Glenwood Avenue.

