Marvin "Joe" Curry Powwow cancelled for second straight year

Seneca Nation of Indians organizers say the annual celebration of Native American culture will not take place out of an abundance of caution.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — An annual celebration of Native American culture will not take place for the second year in a row.

Organizers announced the Marvin "Joe" Curry Powwow is being cancelled out of an abundance of caution related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seneca Nation of Indians has presented the event for the past 30 years up until the virus' outbreak.

"We had been hopeful to invite our family and friends from Indian County back to the Allegany Territory this year, but we feel that it's in everyone's best interests to instead focus on 2022," said Seneca Nation Councilor Tina Abrams, co-chair of the Powwow committee.

The powwow honors Native American veterans and is named after, Marvin "Joe" Curry, a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians Snipe Clan who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

"The powwow is about community and coming together," said Abrams. For native communities, the dancing, the drums, the songs and the culture bind us together. Being able to celebrate with one another and with our neighbors in the local community is especially meaningful. We're looking forward to a long-awaited reunion and celebration next year."