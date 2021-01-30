Poloncarz: Erie County will soon reschedule COVID vaccine appointments

The Erie County Executive tweeted that the county will contact people early next week and begin administering doses Thursday and Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday afternoon the county is still waiting to find out how many doses of COVID-19 vaccine it will get next week.

A step that needs to happen before the county health department can begin rescheduling previously canceled appointments.

Poloncarz says the county will contact people early next week and begin administering doses on Thursday and Friday once more information is available.

Data shows that as of this week Erie County has vaccinated 8 percent of its population, and 86 percent of eligible nursing home residents have received at least their first dose.

Across New York State, the newly reported number of first doses used is 91 percent.

Once @ECDOH knows how many doses of COVID-19 vaccine we will be receiving next week, ECDOH will begin rescheduling previously cancelled appointments. Our goal is to contact persons early next week and begin administering doses on February 4 and 5. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/VDdfKDM2lC — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 30, 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office said as of 11 a.m. Saturday, distribution sites have received nearly 1.5 million doses with only 9 percent left to be distributed.

The caveat is that nearly 7 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.