Reports: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has coronavirus

He becomes the latest White House staffer to contract the disease since President Donald Trump was diagnosed in early October.
Credit: AP
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to the media as he walks out during a break in the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has COVID-19, according to multiple reports. He becomes the latest White House staffer to contract the disease since President Donald Trump was diagnosed in early October.

Meadows informed a close circle of advisors about his diagnosis after Tuesday's election, according to Bloomberg News. CNN also reported Meadows had COVID-19, citing White House officials.

It's not clear who Meadows may have interacted with around that time. As Chief of Staff, he would be in regular contact with the president.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.