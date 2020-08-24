Marist suspends 15 students who attended off-campus party

School officials say the 15 students attended a house party on Wednesday, did not wear masks, and did not social distance.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Marist College has suspended 15 students who attended an off-campus party last week and did not follow coronavirus precautions.

School President Dennis Murray announced the suspensions in a notice to students on Friday.

Murray says the Poughkeepsie school will have no choice but to move all classes online and send students home if the trend continues, like other colleges have done after seeing spikes in coronavirus infections.

The school is investigating and the students could be sent home for the semester.