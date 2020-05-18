BUFFALO, N.Y. — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many summer events have already been canceled but some are still in "wait and see" mode.

Keep in mind that according to the state's reopening plan, recreation and entertainment are in Phase Four, and there's no way of telling when we could get to that phase.

According to Visit Buffalo Niagara, the only major festival to not have made an announcement is the Chicken Wing Festival in September.

The Taste of Buffalo will be held virtually this year.

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas has already been canceled.

Many 4th of July celebrations across Western New York have also been canceled.

Patrick Kaler, the president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, says it takes months, sometime more than year to plan for events.

According to Destination Niagara USA, many events in August and September are still pending.

On Monday, the Lewiston Jazz Festival announced that it is canceling this year due to the pandemic.

"Everything is contingent on the ability to have large crowds assembled in one location so I think it's all contingent on the capacity issues that are concerns of course," said John Percy, the president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA.

In Niagara Falls, it still hasn't been determined what will happen with the Cave of the Winds and the Maid of the Midst and whether there will be any extra capacity limits.

The Erie County Fair is still prepping to have the Best 12 Days of Summer in mid to late August.

On Monday, the fair issued this statement:

"Since mid-March, the staff of the Erie County Agricultural Society has been working remotely planning and preparing for the 2020 Erie County Fair. Producing the Fair requires a year-round effort from a team that includes volunteers, community partners, independent businesses and first responders. It is our continued hope that we will be able to open the 181st Erie County Fair on August 12th.

We are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation related to this year’s Erie County Fair. Despite the challenges we are all facing during this time, the Erie County Agricultural Society looks forward to August 12th – 23rd … the “Best 12 Days of Summer.”

Even if events are able to take place, a big question that we won't know is whether people will actually show up.

