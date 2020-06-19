Maid of the Mist set to launch June 26

The iconic vessels will take to the waters of the mighty Niagara for the 135th consecutive season.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Tourists and locals alike will soon be able to put on the plastic raincoat and get an up close look at one of the greatest wonders of the world.

The Maid of the Mist is set to launch for its 135th consecutive season on Friday, June 26.

The James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla are currently in the water going through a Coast Guard approval process. Later in the season, they will be joined by two new, all-electric, emission-free Maid of the Mist vessels.

Departures will take place every 30 minutes from 10 AM- 4PM. Boats will operate at 50% capacity due to the coronavirus.

“Our team developed a Maid of the Mist Density Reduction Plan, which is extensive in its approach to safety. The plan was submitted to and approved by the state,” said Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn.

That plan also includes:

All visitors will be required to wear a face covering as a condition of admission.

Only one party at a time will be permitted to approach each of the ticket booths. Hand sanitizer will be available for visitors as they arrive.

Countertops and credit card keypads will be sanitized after each transaction.

Elevators to and from the Observation Deck to the landing will operate at 50% capacity, limited to nine individuals at a time

All hand railings and visitor touch points will be sanitized on a regular basis.

Orderly queuing will be required to include guests being six feet apart unless they are with household members.

Guests will be reminded about social distancing when they board the vessel.

Distance markers will be placed throughout the facility.

Maid of the Mist associates will be provided PPE and undergo mandatory health screenings every day before the begin their shift. The opening of the Maid of the Mist store will be delayed.

Adult tickets are $22.25; Child Ticket (6-12 years) $13.00; children 5 and Under are free with accompanying adult. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online.