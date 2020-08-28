Lunch program at Duke Senior Ctr. in Niagara Falls temporarily suspended

Building will host NYS 'SWAT' Rapid COVID-19 testing from Saturday, August 29 to Wednesday, September 2.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Lunch service is being suspended at the John Duke Senior Center in Niagara Falls for a few days so the building can host state testing for the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced "SWAT" Rapid COVID-19 testing teams would be deployed in eight locations throughout WNY.

The Duke Senior Center is one of those sites and will hold testing starting Saturday, August 29 and running through Wednesday, September 2. Seniors are asked not to come for lunch on those days and instead go to the LaSalle Senior Center.